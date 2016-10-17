BRIEF-S.Korea Samsung Heavy says wins 379.8 billion won order
* Says wins 379.8 billion won order Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
Oct 14 Hailun Piano Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 24.6 million yuan to 29.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 24.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment income and exchange earnings are the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cdXy1x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 15 British technology experts worked through the night to patch the computer systems of the health service after the ransomware worm forced dozens of hospitals to cancel some operations and appointments, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday.