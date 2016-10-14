Oct 14 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 94.7 million yuan to 112.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 86.1 million yuan

* Comments that increase in the main business and increase in income from sales are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OFI4Bx

