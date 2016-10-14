BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 1.5 percent to 10.9 percent, or to be 90.2 million yuan to 99.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 101.2 million yuan
* Comments that steady growth of operating income, as well as increased cost on sales, administration and development are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wLgRPh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
