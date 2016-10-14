Oct 14 Thunder Software Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to decrease by 1.5 percent to 10.9 percent, or to be 90.2 million yuan to 99.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 101.2 million yuan

* Comments that steady growth of operating income, as well as increased cost on sales, administration and development are the main reasons for the forecast

