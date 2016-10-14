Oct 14 Fuan Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 155 million yuan to 165 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 50.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income and involved performance of newly acquired company are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RC3TU4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)