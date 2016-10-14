Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30 - govt source
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
- Source link: (bit.ly/2daQs4A)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD