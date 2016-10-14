Oct 14 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 40 percent to 50 percent, or to be 140.3 million yuan to 150.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 100.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales and good performance in the management are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/92ae0N

