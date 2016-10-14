Oct 14 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 0.3 percent to 18.7 percent, or to be 7.6 million yuan to 9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 7.58 million yuan

