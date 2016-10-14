Oct 14 Shenzhen SDG Information Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 120 percent to 150 percent , or to be 116.5 million yuan to 132.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 52.9 million yuan

* Comments that included performance of two newly acquired companies is the main reason for the forecast

