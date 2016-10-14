Oct 14 Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 25 percent to 45 percent, or to be 44.7 million yuan to 51.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 35.7 million yuan

* Comments that increase in the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/QnV4HQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)