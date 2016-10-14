BRIEF-Semperit Holding Q1 earnings after tax up to EUR 62.8 mln
* REVENUE IN Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 4.5% TO EUR 229.3 MILLION * HIGH GROWTH IN EARNINGS DUE TO SUCCESSFUL TERMINATION OF JOINT VENTURE
Oct 14 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 30 million yuan to 33.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 12.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased production capacity and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OtVNo8
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO