BRIEF-Semperit Holding Q1 earnings after tax up to EUR 62.8 mln
* REVENUE IN Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 4.5% TO EUR 229.3 MILLION * HIGH GROWTH IN EARNINGS DUE TO SUCCESSFUL TERMINATION OF JOINT VENTURE
Oct 14 Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre (Holdings) Co., Ltd. :
* Expects net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 1.6 million yuan to 1.8 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 6.4 million yuan
* Comments that the reinforced development in marketing and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ku9c9m
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO