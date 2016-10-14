Oct 14 Huaren Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 12.5 million yuan to 16.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 30.6 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales prices of infusion plastic bottle products, increased financial expenses and increased investment in R& D are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/RYPWsB

