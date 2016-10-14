Oct 14 PKU Healthcare Corp., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to be about 14.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 185.6 million yuan

* Comments that corporate restructuring is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qX1zkL

