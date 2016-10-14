BRIEF-THQ Nordic Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 41.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 14 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 2.1 percent to 19.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 22.5 million yuan
* Comments that decreased operating performance of textile and the slow transformation process of main business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DGBrgK
* Q1 net profit 137,496 dinars versus 480,674 dinars year ago