Oct 14 Beijing Egova Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 50.8 million yuan to 59.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 42.3 million yuan

* Comments that good performance in sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/KDDjJs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)