Oct 14 Winning Health Technology Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 400 percent to 415 percent, or to be 450.5 million yuan to 463.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 89.6 million yuan

* Comments that stable increase in the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6cuqYC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)