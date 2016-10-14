Oct 14 Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 30.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XdGdRD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)