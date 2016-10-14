BRIEF-THQ Nordic Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 41.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 14 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 371.6 percent to 400.1 percent, or to be 198 million yuan to 210 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 42.0 million yuan
* Comments that involved performance of two newly acquired companies is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/O6UQSL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 net profit 137,496 dinars versus 480,674 dinars year ago