BRIEF-THQ Nordic Q1 EBITDA rises to SEK 41.9 million
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 14 Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd :
* Says it to dissolve and liquidate a Nigeria-based JV MARUCHAN AJINOMOTO NIGERIA LIMITED, with Ajinomoto Co Inc
* Says MARUCHAN AJINOMOTO NIGERIA LIMITED is engaged in manufacture and sale of instant noodles
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/BR7q8C
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 81.9 MILLION VERSUS SEK 43.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 net profit 137,496 dinars versus 480,674 dinars year ago