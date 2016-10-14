Oct 14 Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd :

* Says it to dissolve and liquidate a Nigeria-based JV MARUCHAN AJINOMOTO NIGERIA LIMITED, with Ajinomoto Co Inc

* Says MARUCHAN AJINOMOTO NIGERIA LIMITED is engaged in manufacture and sale of instant noodles

