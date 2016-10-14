Oct 14 Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 690 million yuan to 920 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 460 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XGeIvf

