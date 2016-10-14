Oct 14 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 34.3 percent to 37.3 percent, or to be 135.5 million to 138.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 100.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mq9nPF

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)