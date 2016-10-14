BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 SKI Corp :
* Says SKI Corp to restructure the co into a holding company by a way of company split, effective Oct. 1, 2017
* Says the co to set up a successor preparatory company(100 percent owned) on Oct. 21, to take over entire business of the co
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DOJYLU
