Oct 14 Anhui Lucky Health Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 140 percent to 168 percent, or to be 31.9 million to 35.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 13.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OLX1ng

