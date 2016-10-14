BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 Nsfocus Information Technology :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was a loss of 13.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BtdZLt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.