Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30 - govt source
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 55 million to 60 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 101.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kw6VAL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
* qtrly operating revenue 7.88 billion pesos versus 4.53 billion pesos