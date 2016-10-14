Oct 14 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 19 million to 21 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was a loss of 58.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jq6yxo

