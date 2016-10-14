Oct 14 (Reuters) Sia Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.97 3.02 3.34 3.43 (-1.7 pct ) (-1.1 pct ) (+12.6 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) Net 867 mln 904 mln 1.05 1.04 (-4.2 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) (+21.4 pct ) (-1.3 pct ) Div 11,549 yen 12,050 yen 11,120 yen 10,980 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3290.T