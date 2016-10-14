Oct 14 Jilin Chemical Fibre Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 136.98 percent to 196.22 percent, or to be 20 million to 25 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 8.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vbHeXG

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)