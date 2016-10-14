BRIEF-Amwal International Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago
Oct 14 Shahe Industry Co Ltd :
* Says net loss for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to be 17 million to 19 million yuan
* Says the net loss of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was about 1 million yuan
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 26 million dirhams versus 24.3 million dirhams year ago