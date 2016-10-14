Oct 14 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.08 yuan (pre-tax) for every share, to shareholders of record on Oct. 19 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 20 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zETgWX

