BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
Oct 14 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 400 million yuan ($59.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2doz8aP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Says it receives patent about a cell culture flask and the cell culture device having it