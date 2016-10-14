BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of wholly owned real estate development unit in Qingdao, which plan was disclosed on Sept. 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UisTVJ
(Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago