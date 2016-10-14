BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Sanxiang Co Ltd
* Says it expects 9-month net profit to surge to 450 million yuan ($67.48 million) from 13.0 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2doAfHq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago