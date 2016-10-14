Oct 14 Shenzhen Zhenye Group :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 83 million yuan to 138.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 276.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qqVxEw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)