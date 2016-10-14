BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Shenzhen Zhenye Group :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 83 million yuan to 138.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 276.8 million yuan
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago