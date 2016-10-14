Oct 14 Wangsu Science and Technology :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 50 percent to 78 percent, or to be 837.1 million yuan to 993.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 558.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yp4mzt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)