UPDATE 2-"No deal yet" in Mexican trade talks with Ross seen as NAFTA warm-up
* Talks in focus as possible forerunner of NAFTA negotiations (Writes through)
Oct 14 RIZAP GROUP Inc :
* says it formed business alliance with FamilyMart Co Ltd and Itochu Corp on Oct. 14
* Says the alliance is for health care and lifestyle area including food development and sale
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ljlnyw
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Talks in focus as possible forerunner of NAFTA negotiations (Writes through)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.