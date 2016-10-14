Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30 - govt source
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd :
* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 188.37 percent to 239.87 percent y/y from 9.7 million yuan a year ago
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HCjSN8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
* qtrly operating revenue 7.88 billion pesos versus 4.53 billion pesos