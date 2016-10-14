UPDATE 2-"No deal yet" in Mexican trade talks with Ross seen as NAFTA warm-up
* Talks in focus as possible forerunner of NAFTA negotiations (Writes through)
Oct 14 FAW Car Co Ltd
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 711-719 million yuan ($106.62-$107.82 million) in Jan-Sept versus net profit of 17.0 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dAZuEp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Talks in focus as possible forerunner of NAFTA negotiations (Writes through)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.