BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 Leshi Internet Information And Technology Corp Beijing
* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 20-40 percent from 377 million yuan ($56.53 million) a year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dOVyle
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.