UPDATE 2-"No deal yet" in Mexican trade talks with Ross seen as NAFTA warm-up
* Talks in focus as possible forerunner of NAFTA negotiations (Writes through)
Oct 14 Jiangsu Olive Sensors High-tech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up unit in Luxembourg
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2doGmvr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Talks in focus as possible forerunner of NAFTA negotiations (Writes through)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.