BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 19 for H1 of 2016
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tlMuPG
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago