Oct 14 Shanghai Industrial Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 19 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tlMuPG

