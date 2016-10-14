BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 Fujian Boss Software Development Co Ltd :
* sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net profit to decrease by 0 percent to 10 percent, compared to net profit of Q1~Q3 in 2015(13.7 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LNY6ap
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
