Oct 14 Long Bon International :

* Says it repurchased 11.5 million shares of the company during Aug. 15 to Oct. 14

* Says total purchase amount of T$194.7 million

* Repurchased 11.5 million shares of its common shares as of Oct. 14, representing a 2.1 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/l3DfHF

