Oct 14 Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co., Ltd.

* Says the shareholder Shenzhen-based asset management firm raised stake in the co to 27.4 percent from 17.9 percent

* Says the shareholder Zhao Dongming cut 8.1 percent stake in the co, down from 29.8 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/JfbXvG; goo.gl/eadseo

