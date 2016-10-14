BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 5 percent to 25 percent y/y from 65.2 million yuan a year ago
