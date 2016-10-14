Oct 14 Changzhou NRB Corporation :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Oct. 20 for 2016 H1

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oct. 21 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 21

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/F4kvxX

