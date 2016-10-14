Oct 14 Searainbow Holding Corp

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.5 billion yuan ($374.90 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says share trade to resume on oct 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dOP0UG; bit.ly/2e2fNeA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)