PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co., Ltd. :
* Says it bought game developer Yihua for 986 million yuan
* Says acquisition plan disclosed on Sep. 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/0jqe7N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment