(Refiles with correct links)

Oct 14 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.2 billion yuan ($329.91 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says share trade to resume on Oct 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e2qkGH; bit.ly/2eajrqv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)