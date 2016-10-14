PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says it sees 9-month net profit up 135-153 percent at 465-500 million yuan ($69.73-$74.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ez2Yer
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it signed 1.39 billion won contract with Boeing Company, to provide aviation electronics equipment